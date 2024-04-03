Day In Pics: April 03, 2024

Supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gather ahead of his arrival to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Kerala.
Sri Lankan nationals who were convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case before leaving for Sri Lanka, at Chennai airport.
Bodies of naxalites that were killed by security personnel in an encounter, in Bijapur district. At least 13 naxalites were killed, according to police.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency Kirti Azad campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in East Bardhaman.