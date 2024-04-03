National

Day In Pics: April 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 03, 2024

Rahul Gandhi's supporters in Wayanad Photo: PTI

Supporters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gather ahead of his arrival to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Kerala.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts leave for Sri Lanka Photo: PTI
Sri Lankan nationals who were convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case before leaving for Sri Lanka, at Chennai airport.

Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter Photo: PTI
Bodies of naxalites that were killed by security personnel in an encounter, in Bijapur district. At least 13 naxalites were killed, according to police.

TMC candidate Kirti Azad campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Former cricketer and TMC candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency Kirti Azad campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in East Bardhaman.

