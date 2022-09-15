Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Darjeeling Zoo Recognised As Best In India

There are around 150 zoos across the country. As per the list, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai has secured the second position, followed by the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysore, Karnataka.

Darjeeling Zoo Recognised As Best In India
Darjeeling Zoo Recognised As Best In India Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 12:31 pm

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in West Bengal's Darjeeling has been adjudged the best zoo in the country, while Kolkata's Alipore Zoological Garden has secured the fourth position.

A zoo directors' conference was held in Bhubaneswar on September 10 and the Central Zoo Authority released the ranking list in the Odisha capital.

There are around 150 zoos across the country. As per the list, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai has secured the second position, followed by the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysore, Karnataka.

The Red Panda is one of the top attractions of PNHZP, besides others such as the Himalayan Black Bear, Snow Leopard, Goral and Himalayan Thar.

"We are elated and the credit goes to all the workers of the zoological park," PNHZP director Basavaraj Holeyachi said.

The Central Zoo Authority carried out an evaluation of all the zoos on the basis of different parameters such as management and effectiveness and marks were given on the evaluation process. Darjeeling zoo was given the highest percentage of 83, the zoo director added.

The Darjeeling zoo was established on August 14, 1958. The zoological park is internationally recognised for its breeding and conservation programmes of endangered animal species of the eastern Himalayas, including the Snow Leopard and the Red Panda.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Leopard Dies As Water Enters Tata Steel Zoological Park

SC Dismisses PIL Against RIL's Zoo In Gujarat's Jamnagar

Uttar Pradesh Ecotourism: Lucknow Zoo Introduces Night Safari

Tags

National Best Zoo In India Darjeeling Zoo Animal Welfare Entertainment Darjeeling West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'