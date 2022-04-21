Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Home National

Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Arrested By Assam Police Over Tweet

Dalit leader and Gujarat’s Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam police from Gujarat’s Palanpur town and taken to northeast Assam, during wee hours on Thursday.

Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.(File photo) File Photo

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:41 am

Congress MLA  Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur town in Gujarat on late Wednesday night over a tweet and taken to Assam by air in the early hours, officials said here on Thursday.

The prominent Dalit leader from Gujarat was arrested soon after a First Information Report (FIR) under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, was registered at Kokrajhar police station in Assam, said his aide Suresh Jat.

"As per a document shared by the officials of the Assam police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse. Mevani was first brought to Ahmedabad by road and then taken to Assam by air early today morning," he added.

Mevani is independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha. He recently joined Congress. 

In a statement, Mevani's office said he was arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House at 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and other Congress leaders rushed to Ahmedabad Airport after learning about his arrest and shouted slogans against the BJP government.(With PTI inputs)
 

