Daily Wage Workers In Jammu Demand Release Of Committee Report On Regularisation

Jammu And Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee Held A Convention In Srinagar Daily wagers and casual laborers from various government departments shout slogans during a convention demanding the regularization of their services and a salary hike in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 16, 2025. Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

