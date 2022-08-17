Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall Steeply In Puducherry

Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in number of fresh COVID-19 infections, with 16 people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday, pushing the overall caseload to 1,72,190.

The new cases were detected during examination of 242 samples. Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that Puducherry region alone saw 13 fresh cases while Karaikal had the remaining three.

Mahe and Yanam regions did not not report any fresh infection. The active cases were 362 of whom 12 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 350 patients were in home qurantine, he said.

No fresh fatality was reported in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The toll remained 1,967. Sixty four patients recovered during last twenty-four hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,69,861.

Sriramulu said the Health department has examined so far 23,69,717 samples and found 20,05,985 out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 6.61 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.65 percent respectively, he said.

The Department of Health has administered so far 19,66,053 doses which comprised 9,85,286 first doses, 7,89,827 second doses and 1,90,940 booster doses.

