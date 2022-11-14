Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR Under Stage 3 Of GRAP Lifted

Environment: Air quality very poor in Delhi
The Commission for Air Quality Management to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:10 pm

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Monday directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect.

This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region. However, user agencies need to strictly follow dust control norms. The CAQM noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday (294) was about 100 points below the threshold for invoking GRAP stage 3 actions.

"The improvement in AQI is likely to sustain and the forecast does not indicate any steep degradation in the overall air quality in Delhi-NCR in the next few days.

"The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with immediate effect its order dated October 29 for invoking actions under Stage-III (severe air quality) of GRAP," the Centre's air quality panel said in an order.

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, was banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers were also not allowed to operate. Curbs under stages one and two of GRAP, however, will remain in force in the region.

(With PTI inputs)

