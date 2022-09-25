Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CUET-PG Result To Be Declared On Monday At 4 Pm: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

"You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said. 

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar ANI/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 5:55 pm

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced on Monday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. 

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," he tweeted.

The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.

"You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," it said. 

Nearly 3.6 lakh candidates — just over 1.8 lakh male and 1.7 lakh female — had registered for CUET-PG. The exam had recorded over 55 pc attendance.

Among the universities, BHU (3.5 lakh) received the maximum number of applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

DU Aspirants Befuddled With Marks System; Slam CUET On Social Media

Universities To Use 'Normalised' CUET Scores For Preparing Merit Lists: UGC Chief

CUET-UG 2022 Results: 20,000 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, Universities To Prepare Own Merit Lists

Tags

National CUET-PG Result CUET Scores UGC Chairman Exams Jagadesh Kumar New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming