Three Jawans Killed, 14 Injured In Clash With Naxals In Chhattisgarh
Three jawans were killed and 14 injured in the exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma district.
The confrontation occurred near Tekalgudem village along the Sukma-Bijapur border while a joint team of security personnel was engaged in a search operation.
Officials mentioned that the personnel patrolling in Sukma district faced gunfire during the operation. A new security camp was set up in Tekalgudem to monitor and control Naxal activity and offer basic facilities to the locals.
After establishing the camp, Maoists opened fire on the CoBRA/STF/DRG force while they were on anti-Naxal operations in the Jonaguda-Aliguda area. The Maoists fled into the forest after the encounter.
Bastar IG P Sundarraj informed news agency ANI that this incident took place at the same location where 23 Jawans were killed in 2021.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a review meeting in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Left Wing Extremism (LWE), where he said the Maoist menace should end in the next three years.