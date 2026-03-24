CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi, Targets Centre Over India-US Trade Deal

On relevance of the Left, he said, "In their speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah often say the red flag (the Left flag) has disappeared from India, and that it survives only in Kerala. They say it will soon be eliminated even from there. But I want to challenge this narrative. The red flag is not something that can be erased; it represents the struggles of people. Wherever people stand up, the red flag will rise," Baby said.