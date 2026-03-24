CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi, Targets Centre Over India-US Trade Deal

Hundreds of people were in attendance, with participants holding placards against the rising prices of essential commodities, the shortage of cooking gas and fuel, and other issues.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi
CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi in Ramlila maidan Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
info_icon

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan here on Tuesday to protest against the India-US trade deal and various government policies.

Hundreds of people were in attendance, with participants holding placards against the rising prices of essential commodities, the shortage of cooking gas and fuel, and other issues.

Addressing the rally, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said that while elections are important, the party's primary focus is on addressing common people's issues.

"Elections are important, but issues of the common people are equally important. We will continue to fight for their resolution," he said.

Referring to the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, he said the party's poll preparations are going on and its cadres are actively engaged in these regions.

"Our work is not limited to speeches. We engage with workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, students, women, youth, Dalits and backward communities. We listen to their concerns," Baby said.

Targeting the Centre, the CPI(M) leader said there is an attempt to push real issues to the background. "Centre's policies are affecting people's daily lives. Even long-standing social practices are being disrupted," he said.

On relevance of the Left, he said, "In their speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah often say the red flag (the Left flag) has disappeared from India, and that it survives only in Kerala. They say it will soon be eliminated even from there. But I want to challenge this narrative. The red flag is not something that can be erased; it represents the struggles of people. Wherever people stand up, the red flag will rise," Baby said.

Related Content
Assembly meeting CPI - Sandipan Chatterjee
Assembly Polls 2026: Opposition Unity Weakens As CPI(ML) Decides To Contest Alone
Enough of 'Laddu Politics': CPI Calls On Andhra Govt To Prioritise Public Health - null
Enough of 'Laddu Politics': CPI Calls On Andhra Govt To Prioritise Public Health
Representative image - File photo
Senior Maoists Reach Out To Surrender In Chhattisgarh
Pakistan take on Namibia in the match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on February 18, 2026. - T20WorldCup/X
PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Dejected Pakistan Face Namibia In A Do-Or-Die Clash
Related Content

He raised concerns over the shortage of gas cylinders. "Rising prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas and fuel, shortage of gas cylinders and increasing food prices are affecting livelihoods across India," he added.

The CPI(M) demanded withdrawal of the notification on the four labour codes and scrapping of the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.

It said the Electricity Act should not be amended and there should be no privatisation of Discoms. The Left party also opposed amending the Seed Bill.

Between February 27 and March 20, the CPI(M) had conducted 'Jan Akrosh Jathas' across multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Are IPL Media Rights Set To Plateau At 5.4 Billion Dollars? Media Partners Asia Report Finds

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Ticket Sales For Season Opener - Check Details

  3. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  5. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KL Rahul Opening Call Brings Clarity For DC; Jasprit Bumrah’s CoE Visit Raises Early MI Concern

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  3. “A Good Beginning” With No Assurances: Manipur Chief Minister Opens Dialogue With Kuki-Zo Representatives

  4. Tamil Nadu NDA Seat-Sharing: AIADMK Allots 56 Seats To BJP, PMK, AMMK

  5. TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  2. US-Israel-Iran: Trump Claims US held ‘very good and productive’ talks with Iran on ending war

  3. Trump’s Iran War Messaging Swings Between Threats And Talks

  4. US-Israel’s ‘Fast Dash’ Vs Iran’s ‘Last Stand’, Vali Nasr Decodes The Long Game

  5. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

  2. Fasting Rules For Saptami & Ashtami Before Ram Navami – Dos And Don’ts For Devotees

  3. IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Grants Malinga NOC; Hasaranga, Pathirana Await Fitness Clearance

  4. Valerie Perrine, Superman And Oscar-Nominated Lenny Star, Passes Away At 82

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump Extends Deadline to Reopen Hormuz, Says Iran Eager to 'Make Deal'

  6. India Women's Tour Of South Africa 2026: Two Youngsters Receive Maiden T20I Call-Ups - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Who Was Jeff Webb? Cheerleading Pioneer Dies At 76 After Pickleball Accident

  8. Badshah Tateeree Controversy Deepens As Haryana Police Remove 857 Links