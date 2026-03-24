CPI(M) Holds ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ In Delhi, Targets Centre Over India-US Trade Deal

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan here on Tuesday to protest against the India-US trade deal and various government policies.
Hundreds of people were in attendance, with participants holding placards against the rising prices of essential commodities, the shortage of cooking gas and fuel, and other issues.
Addressing the rally, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said that while elections are important, the party's primary focus is on addressing common people's issues.
"Elections are important, but issues of the common people are equally important. We will continue to fight for their resolution," he said.
Referring to the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, he said the party's poll preparations are going on and its cadres are actively engaged in these regions.
"Our work is not limited to speeches. We engage with workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, students, women, youth, Dalits and backward communities. We listen to their concerns," Baby said.
Targeting the Centre, the CPI(M) leader said there is an attempt to push real issues to the background. "Centre's policies are affecting people's daily lives. Even long-standing social practices are being disrupted," he said.
On relevance of the Left, he said, "In their speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah often say the red flag (the Left flag) has disappeared from India, and that it survives only in Kerala. They say it will soon be eliminated even from there. But I want to challenge this narrative. The red flag is not something that can be erased; it represents the struggles of people. Wherever people stand up, the red flag will rise," Baby said.
He raised concerns over the shortage of gas cylinders. "Rising prices of essential commodities, including cooking gas and fuel, shortage of gas cylinders and increasing food prices are affecting livelihoods across India," he added.
The CPI(M) demanded withdrawal of the notification on the four labour codes and scrapping of the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.
It said the Electricity Act should not be amended and there should be no privatisation of Discoms. The Left party also opposed amending the Seed Bill.
Between February 27 and March 20, the CPI(M) had conducted 'Jan Akrosh Jathas' across multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.