Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students

College principal Rama Sharma, however, said architects found the site unsuitable for building a hostel as it is a setback area.

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students
A cow centre has been set up in Delhi University's Hansraj College. - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:59 am

A cow protection and research centre set up at Delhi University's Hansraj College has drawn the ire of students, who claim that it has been set up at a site reserved for a women's hostel.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of Hansraj College alleged that a 'gaushala' (cow shelter), dubbed as Swami Dayanand Cow-Protection and Research Centre has been constructed at the site reserved for the women's hostel.

Related stories

Delhi University Admissions: Not UP, Punjab Or Haryana, But This State Has Highest Admission Percentage

Delhi University Looking To Set Up Nanomedical Institute

21-Year-Old Student From Delhi University Arrested Over Bulli Bai App Row

"As colleges shut down because of the pandemic, our college administration demanded full fees, even though most of our families were suffering economic hardships. Now imagine our surprise when we learn that while the campus has been shut, the college has finished the construction of a full-fledged 'gaushala' without any warning or discussion with the student community," the SFI alleged.

It said students will launch a vigorous campaign against this move. It also demanded that the 'gaushala' be pulled down and the construction of the long-awaited women's hostel be started. Sharma said architects had examined the site in question and informed the college that a hostel could not be built there.

"Architects had seen the site and told us that it is a setback area and a hostel cannot be constructed there. The women's hostel is my dream project and architects will identify a suitable place for it," she said.

"We are getting a master plan of the entire college drawn up by professional architects since we want to have more classrooms and a hostel that can accommodate 100 women students," she added.

Sharma also denied the centre was a 'gaushala'. There is only one cow at the centre to enable students to carry out research and it is not a 'gaushala', she said. "We were thinking of setting up a 'gobar' gas plant before Covid and this has been done as an experiment," she added. The principal said theirs is a DAV trust college and a 'havan' is held every month on the campus.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Delhi University Cow Gaushala Students College
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Patnaik Appeals To People Not To Panic Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Delhi: Omicron In 79 Pc Of Samples Sequenced In January

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis