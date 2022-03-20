Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid: 2 New Cases In Ladakh

The number of active cases stands at 40 - 38 in Leh district and two in Kargil district, officials said.

Covid: 2 New Cases In Ladakh
COVID in Ladakh. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 11:50 pm

Ladakh reported two fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,202, officials said on Sunday. Nine patients recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,934, they said.  


The number of active cases stands at 40 - 38 in Leh district and two in Kargil district, officials said. No Covid-related death was reported in the Union Territory, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.


Of the total fatalities, Leh accounted for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said. The two new cases were recorded in Leh, they added.

Related stories

Puducherry Records One New Covid-19 Case

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Beat Kerala Blasters On Penalty Shoot-out To Win Maiden Title

Odisha Reports Lowest Fresh COVID-19 Cases Since May 2020

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Positive Covid-19 Test Ladakh Leh Kargil
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala, Hyderabad FC Aim For 1st ISL Title

Kerala, Hyderabad FC Aim For 1st ISL Title

Holi 2022: Bollywood Songs That Are A Must-Have On All Playlists

Holi 2022: Bollywood Songs That Are A Must-Have On All Playlists