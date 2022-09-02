Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 6,000 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Below 60,000

According to Union Health Ministry's data, there has been a decline of 3,538 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:53 am

With 6,168 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,44,42,507, while the active cases declined to 59,210, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,932 with 21 new fatalities that include two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.68 per cent, the health ministry said.

There has been a decline of 3,538 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 2.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,55,365 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

