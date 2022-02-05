Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

Due to a spike in coronavirus positive cases, the state government had capped the number of people attending weddings at 250 starting January 15.

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests
The state Chief Minister claimed that Covid-19 situation is under control. AP Photo/ Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 6:22 pm

Claiming that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh has come under control, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced lifting of the restriction on the number of people attending wedding ceremonies from Saturday.

"Wishing you all a very happy Basant Panchami. It is a matter of satisfaction that COVID-19 is under control in the state, hence the restrictions on the number of guests in marriages and other auspicious functions are being lifted from Basant Panchami," Chouhan said in a tweet on Friday night, in which he also urged people to follow guidelines.

Related stories

Data On Covid Deaths With Respect To Vaccination Status Not Maintained Centrally: Govt Tells LS

Covid-19: India Logs 1.27 Lakh Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 1,059 Fatalities

Govt Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation For Single-Dose Covid Vaccine Sputnik Light

The state home department later issued an order stating that the restriction of 250 attendees in wedding ceremonies is being withdrawn with immediate effect. The order, however, stressed that the use of face masks and hand sanitisers, besides adherence to the social distancing norm will be necessary for those attending such events.

The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,95,049 on Friday after detection of 6,516 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,648 as nine patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate reduced to 8.2 per cent from 9.2 on Thursday, he said, adding that there are 51,019 active cases in the state.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Weddings Madhya Pradesh CM Social Distancing Active Covid Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List

No Evening Flights to Srinagar on Weekends for Two Months

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games