Monday, Jan 31, 2022
COVID-19: Maha Logs 22,444 New Cases, 50 Deaths; Five Found Infected With Omicron

As 1,68,968 people were tested during the day, the cumulative test count rose to 7,45,02,688.

Maharashtra logs 5 new cases of the Omicron variant - AP Photo/Channi Anand
Maharashtra logs 5 new cases of the Omicron variant - AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:38 am

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572, the health department said. Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, it said.

A total of 39,015 patients recuperated during the day, which pushed the recovery figure to 73,31,806, the department said in a statement. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 per cent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases.

So far, 3,130 Omicron variant cases have been reported in the state, it said.

Mumbai city reported 1,160 cases new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. With this, its overall case count increased to 10,44,712 and death toll to 16,612. Mumbai region, which comprises the mega city and its satellite townships, logged 2,801 cases and 15 deaths. Nashik division reported 2,292 cases, Pune division 8,518 cases, Kolhapur division 1,168 cases, Aurangabad division 976 cases, Latur division 1,041 cases, Akola division 1,121 cases, Nagpur division 4,527 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 77,05,969, new cases 22,444, death toll 1,42,572, recoveries 73,31,806, active cases 2,27,711, tests so far 7,45,02,688.

With PTI Inputs

National Mumbai City COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
