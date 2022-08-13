Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: Karnataka Records 1,329 New Cases, Five Deaths

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 1,614 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,79,155 till date. Active cases stood at 10,105.

Covid-19 testing in Poonch
Covid-19: Karnataka Records 1,329 New Cases, Five Deaths Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:25 pm

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,329 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities in the state to 40,29,446 and 40,144 respectively, the health department said.

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 1,614 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,79,155 till date. Active cases stood at 10,105.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 791 fresh.

Related stories

Delhi Logs 2,031 New Covid Cases, 9 Fatalities In A Day

MP Sees 85 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 952

Mizoram Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases

There were 55 fresh cases in Hassan, 50 in Ballari, 46 in Raichur, 38 each in Dharwad and Mysuru, and 30 in Davangere.

Dharwad reported two deaths while Ballari, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga had  one death each while 27 districts had zero fatalities. Bidar had zero infections and no fatality on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.26 per cent, the department said.

As many as 31,154 tests were conducted, those included 22,967 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.82 crore till date.

There were 47,299 inoculations, taking the total vaccination tally to 11.73 crore so far, the department said.

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta