Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19 Inoculation Drive For Children In 12-14 Age Group To Begin On Mar 23 In MP: Official

The training of staffers concluded on March 17 and we are ready to roll out the vaccination drive. We believe in quality and that is why we are topper in vaccination, he added.

COVID-19 Inoculation Drive For Children In 12-14 Age Group To Begin On Mar 23 In MP: Official
Covid-19 vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh.(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 7:05 pm

The vaccination drive against coronavirus for the children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin in Madhya Pradesh on March 23 for which 30 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine have been received, a senior health official said on Saturday.
       

The national vaccination drive for the children in the 12-14 age group began on March 16. The health official had then said that the drive will begin in MP after March 22 once necessary training is given to the frontline staff. 
               

“We have been sent 30 lakh doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax to districts across the state," Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Director Dr Santosh Shukla told PTI. 
               

Related stories

India Logs 2,075 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths

UP MLC Elections: 4 SP Turncoats In BJP's 30 Candidates

Thane District Logs 15 Covid-19 Cases, No Fatality

The training of staffers concluded on March 17 and we are ready to roll out the vaccination drive. We believe in quality and that is why we are topper in vaccination, he added.
               

Dr Shukla said that those born in 2008-2009 would be covered in the inoculation drive. Besides, children born on March 22, 2010, will be also eligible for receiving shots on March 23 on completion of 12 years, he added. 
               

The MP immunisation director also said that 11.43 core doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the state. On preparations for the March 23 drive, he said ORS packets and water would be kept at the vaccination centres and would be given to children, if needed, in view of the hot weather. 
               

Dr Shukla said that parents of 12-14-year-olds should give them breakfast before sending them to the inoculation centres. He said that the children will be jabbed on the right or left shoulder. 
                 

Amid the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in MP and the rest of the country, Dr Shukla cautioned against lowering the guard and cited a recent surge in infections in China. “It does not take time for the new variant to cross over to other countries,” he added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination Vaccination For Children Vaccine Milestone Vaccination Drive Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years