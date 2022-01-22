Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs Over 3.37 Lakh New Cases; Witnesses Slight Dip In Cases

Covid-19: India’s active cases have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,884 with 488 fresh fatalities.

Covid-19: India Logs Over 3.37 Lakh New Cases; Witnesses Slight Dip In Cases
Slight dip in Covid-19 infections in India. -

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 10:29 am

India added 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,89,03,731, which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,884 with 488 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been a 3.69 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Friday, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.31 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.

The data stated that 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, 161.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, it said

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.         

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.
 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Coronavirus Omicron Variant Covid 19 Omicron India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption