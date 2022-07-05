Covid-19: Delhi Records 615 Fresh Cases, Three Fatalities

Delhi recorded 615 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday, according to the city health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 19,38,048 and the death toll has shot up to 26,275, the department said in a bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 15,829 tests conducted to detect the infection on Monday, it said. Delhi had recorded 420 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent on Monday, while one person had succumbed to the disease.

On Sunday, the city had reported 648 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.29 per cent, while five people had died due to the infection. On Saturday, it had logged 678 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent and two fatalities.

The city saw 813 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent and three deaths on Friday. The day before, it had reported 865 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.

Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 172 were occupied on Tuesday, down from 183 a day ago. The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,507, down from 2,938 a day ago. As many as 1,732 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. There are 357 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 364 on Monday, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of fresh Covid cases had touched the record high of 28,867 in Delhi on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

