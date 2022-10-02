Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 18 New Cases; Active Tally Now 415

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,381, new cases 18, death toll 14,134, recoveries 11,61,832, active cases 415, total tests 1,86,48,307.

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 18 New Cases; Active Tally Now 415
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 18 New Cases; Active Tally Now 415

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 10:48 pm

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 11,76,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,134 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery count went up to 11,61,832 after 21 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 415 active cases, he said. 

Durg led with seven new cases, followed by two in Bilaspur and one in Raipur, among other districts. No case was reported in 19 districts.        

As 1,410 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,86,48,307, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,381, new cases 18, death toll 14,134, recoveries 11,61,832, active cases 415, total tests 1,86,48,307.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators