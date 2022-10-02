Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 18 New Cases; Active Tally Now 415

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 11,76,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,134 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The recovery count went up to 11,61,832 after 21 people recuperated during the day, leaving the state with 415 active cases, he said.

Durg led with seven new cases, followed by two in Bilaspur and one in Raipur, among other districts. No case was reported in 19 districts.

As 1,410 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,86,48,307, he added.

-With PTI Input