Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: 823 New Cases, 2 Fatalities Reported In Jammu And Kashmir

The death toll due to the virus rose to 4,776 as two fresh deaths were reported from the union territory, the officials said. 5,133 active cases of the disease in the union territory.

undefined
Covid-19 testing in Jammu Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 7:31 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 823 fresh Covid-9 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,68,245, officials said here.

Two fresh deaths were also reported due to the Coronavirus, they said.

Related stories

Mumbai Sees 446 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Caseload Doubling Time Dips To 2,483 Days

One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

West Delhi District Administers Highest Number Of Covid 19 Precaution Doses

While 190 cases were reported from Jammu division, 633 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said. 

The death toll due to the virus rose to 4,776 as two fresh deaths were reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 5,133 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,58,336, the officials said

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus). 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir 823 New Covid-19 Cases Union Territory Mucormycosis (black Fungus) Rising Covid-19 Cases Health Department Active Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis