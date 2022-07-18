Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Covid-19: 378 New Cases, 2 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate 6.06%

Delhi on Monday reported 378 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.06 percent, while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-12 years.(Representational image) PTI

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 8:53 pm

 With this, the capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,44,393 while the death toll rose to 26,294, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases came out of 6,236 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 percent, while one person succumbed to the virus.

It had on Saturday recorded 491 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 percent and two fatalities.

On Friday, the city logged 601 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.64 percent, and zero death.

Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 113 were occupied on Monday. Beds at Covid care centers and Covid health centers are lying vacant.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,886, down from 1,974 the previous day. As many as 1,402 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 215 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Inputs from PTI)

