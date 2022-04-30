Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Court Denies Pre-arrest Bail To BJP Leader Ganesh Naik

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against Naik, a former Maharashtra Minister, in Navi Mumbai for alleged rape as well as for offenses under the Arms Act earlier this month.

Court Denies Pre-arrest Bail To BJP Leader Ganesh Naik
Court Denies Pre-arrest Bail To BJP Leader Ganesh Naik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 6:09 pm

The Thane District Court on Saturday refused to grant pre-arrest bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in a case of rape and intimidation filed by a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. District and Additional Sessions Judge N K Brahme pronounced the order. 

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against Naik, a former Maharashtra Minister, in Navi Mumbai for alleged rape as well as for offences under the Arms Act earlier this month. The FIRs were based on a complaint by a 42-year-old woman who alleged that she had been in a live-in relationship with Naik for several years and had a son with him, but he broke off the relations four years ago. He also threatened her with a revolver, she claimed. 

Related stories

Heatwave In India: No Relief Expected In Northwest, Central India In May: IMD

MP: Three Girls Drown In Well In Dewas District

Back With The Banned: Do Twitter's Exiles Return Under Elon Musk?

Naik is currently MLA from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, a satellite township near Mumbai. After the cases were registered, the BJP leader moved to the Thane Sessions Court, filing two anticipatory or pre-arrest bail applications. His lawyer stated during the hearing that Naik had a relationship with the woman.

“But her original complaint to police and the State Commission for Women did not mention rape, and the dispute was mainly about the paternity of the child”, the lawyer said. Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni, on the other hand, strongly opposed the applications, stating that the investigation was still underway.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bail Plea Judiciary Rape Case Arms Act BJP MLA Ganesh Naik Thane Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer