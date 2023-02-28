Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Conspiracy Based On False, Baseless Charges, Claims Sisodia In Resignation Letter

Home National

Conspiracy Based On False, Baseless Charges, Claims Sisodia In Resignation Letter

The three-page undated letter bears the seal of the office of the deputy chief minister.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:18 pm

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in his letter of resignation from the Delhi Cabinet, alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him based on false and baseless charges and asserted that truth will emerge.

The three-page undated letter bears the seal of the office of the deputy chief minister.

In a significant turn of events, arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain Tuesday resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet amidst BJP's persistent onslaught against the AAP over the corruption charges against its leaders.

Related stories

Arrested Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign From Delhi Cabinet

Supreme Court To Hear Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea Today

Excise Policy Case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Moves SC For Bail

Sisodia, in the letter, asserted that he worked for various departments of the Delhi government with utmost honesty and has the blessings of lakhs of children and the love of their parents.

"The biggest thing is that I have the blessings of thousands of teachers who were involved in ushering the education revolution in Delhi. The truth regarding the allegations levelled against me will emerge and it will be proved that these are false.

"Now that they have hatched a conspiracy based on false and baseless allegations, and crossed all limits and put me in jail, hence I do not wish to continue as a minister," the letter stated.  

Sisodia, who was the administrative face of the Delhi government, held 18 of the 33 departments.

He said that many FIRs were lodged against him, and many cases will be filed against him even in the future. Alleging that he has been "threatened, coerced and lured", Sisodia said that he "did not bow down before them and was therefore put behind bars".

Asserting that he was not scared of jails and that freedom fighters were his inspiration, Sisodia said in the letter, "It is extremely sad that despite working with honesty and integrity for the last eight years, corruption allegations were levelled against me. I know and even my God knows that these allegations are false." 

"These allegations, in reality, are nothing but a conspiracy by those weak and cowardly people who are scared of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of truth. I am not their target but their target is AAP. This is because not only Delhi but the entire country is seeing you as a leader with a vision for the nation and implementation of that vision could bring huge changes in the lives of people.

"Arvind Kejriwal has become a beacon of hope for people who are faced with a financial crunch, poverty, unemployment, price rise and corruption. Your words are considered not viewed as hollow promises (jumlas)."

Sisodia, who was responsible for steering the education model of the Kejriwal government, said the conspiracies will further strengthen the AAP's politics of truth.

During a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj was asked about Sisodia's letter being undated. He replied, "It is in the public domain that Sisodia ji is allowed to meet his lawyers in custody. BJP has problems in everything -- whether the ministers resign or they don't."

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Delhi Government Politics Political Criticism Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM