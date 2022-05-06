Friday, May 06, 2022
Congress Working Committee To Meet On Monday To Set Agenda For 'Chintan Shivir'

Congress is organising a 'Chintan Shivir' on May13-15 in which party leaders will discuss internal issues and work on solutions to strengthen the party.

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:21 am

The Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, will meet at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, May 9, to deliberate on the agenda for the party's "Chintan Shivir" and its future strategy.

The party is organising a three-day brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur called "Chintan Shivir" in which party leaders from all over India would discuss internal issues confronting the party and come up with solutions to strengthen the party. It was announced in March after CWC meeting following Congress party's drubbing in five assembly elections.  

About 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the Shivir on May 13-15. Senior leaders including those in the CWC, members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, the 9th May 2022 at 04.30 PM at AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss about the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir - 2022' to be held from 13th to 15th May, 2022 at Udaipur, Rajasthan," Congress general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal, said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leaders Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot had on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the Chintan Shivir. 

Buffeted by a string of electoral reverses, the Congress had earlier also announced that an empowered group would be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and prepare the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after deliberating on a revival plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kishor had subsequently declined the Congress's offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

The party has also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on the issues of political and organisational importance, social justice, economy, farmers and youth during the three-day brainstorming conclave. 

The Congress is already gearing up for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year, besides other state polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

With the Congress organisational polls underway, the party will have a new party president between August 21 and September 20 this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Congress Party Chintan Shivir Congress Working Committee (CWC) All India Congress Committee (AICC) AICC Sonia Gandhi K C Venugopal Udaipur Rajasthan Elections 2022
