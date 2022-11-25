Congress Terms Bharat Jodo Yatra Video Posted By BJP’s IT Cell Fake

The Congress on Friday termed as "fake" and "doctored" a video posted by the BJP IT cell head claiming that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, and said there will be "payback" for such tactics by the ruling party's "dirty tricks department".

The Congress said such tactics are being adopted due to the resounding success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and claimed that the BJP should delete the videos else be ready to face legal action.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a video of the Yatra in which former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" is heard towards the end of the 21 second clip.

"After Richa Chaddha's public application to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat 'Jodo' Yatra, 'Pakistan Zindabad' (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon. INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress's truth…," Malviya tweeted.

Hitting back, Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said a video "doctored" by the "dirty tricks department" of the BJP is doing the rounds to discredit the "highly successful" Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback," he said on Twitter.

In another tweet, Ramesh also alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government "intimidated" and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project in Chhatarpur district from meeting Rahul Gandhi this afternoon.

"This is democracy-BJP style," the Congress leader said.

Congress social media department head Supriya Shrinate also took to Twitter, saying, "Hey fake news peddler, at it again? Putting out doctored videos and resorting to lies? I understand, Bharat Jodo Yatra’s astounding success has shaken the ground beneath your feet but sorry to hear the trauma it has caused you mentally!

"Delete the fake news you piteous being…," Shrinate said on Twitter.

Ramesh responded to the tweet, saying, "FakeMaster who works for FekuMaster".

