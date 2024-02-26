Geeta Kora, the Congress MP representing Singhbhum (ST) constituency in Jharkhand, officially became a member of the BJP at the party's state headquarters in Ranchi on Monday.
The move comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Kora became a member of the saffron party in the presence of BJP state president Babulal Marandi.
According to PTI, Koda said, "I joined the BJP today. The Congress has put the country in trouble by indulging in appeasement politics. The party says it will take everyone along, but it takes only its family along."
Kora was the only legislator of Congress in Jharkhand.
The BJP-AJSU alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National People’s Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.
Senior Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering (Pasighat West seat) and Wanglin Lowangdong (Borduria-Bogapani constituency) joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters in Itanagar.
NPP’s Mutchu Mithi (Roing seat) and Gokar Basar (Basar constituency) also became a part of the BJP at the event, which was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
In Odisha, former minister and four-time BJD legislator Debasis Nayak, and ex-Congress MLA Nihar Ranjan Mohananda on Sunday joined the BJP.
Nayak, speaking on the occasion, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a strong country.
"Naveen Patnaik is not ruling Odisha, someone else is. Those who have funded the BJD and made Patnaik the CM are now being neglected in the party," he alleged.
In Jammu and Kashmir, two senior leaders of the PDP and the DSSP on Sunday joined the BJP, a party spokesperson told PTI.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nanak Chand and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) vice president K D Singh, along with their supporters, were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, reportedly.