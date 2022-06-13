Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Congress Leaders Protesting Against ED Notices To Rahul Gandhi's Detained In Uttar Pradesh

Party leader Anshu Awasthi, who was among those taken into police custody, also alleged that leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Aradhana Misra 'Mona' and senior Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui have been put under house arrest.

Congress protest PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:27 pm

Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police after they took to the streets here as party leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital for questioning in a money laundering case. Party leader Anshu Awasthi, who was among those taken into police custody, also alleged that leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Aradhana Misra 'Mona' and senior Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui have been put under house arrest.

Congress spokesman Mukesh Chauhan and leader Vishwa Vijay Singh are among the others who were detained.  Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh in a statement said that the BJP is trying to stifle the voice of the common people by adopting an oppressive policy. "The UP Congress leaders have expressed their anger over their house arrest ahead of the protest, which was planned for today," he said. Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary Sharad Mishra said that the Congress workers will continue to "fight till their last breath".  According to reports from Meerut, the party leaders and workers from nearby places have left for Delhi to participate in the protest.

(With PTI Inputs)

