Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Home National

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi’s Mother Paola Maino Passes Away

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother Paola Maino, who was in her 90s.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:31 pm

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said in New Delhi. 

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

MOST POPULAR

Visually told

Culture & Society

Must Read

