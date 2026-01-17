Congress Accuses Modi Government Of 'Communalisation Of Education' After J&K MBBS College Closure

Speaking at a press conference, Congress general secretary in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Naseer Hussain, accused the government of communalising education. “Admissions to students at the Vaishno Devi Medical College in Jammu-Kashmir were done based on NEET. The number of Muslim students in the final admission list was higher in the admission list; 42 out of 50 students were Muslim. This happened because the Muslim community has a larger population in that area. During counselling, most children chose colleges in their own region so they could stay close to home,” Hussain said, alongside J&K AICC Secretary Divvya Madernna.