Cong Seeks Rs 200 Crore Grant From Centre For Hailstorm Damage In Manipur

More than 15,400 houses and hectares of agricultural farms were damaged by the hailstorm on May 5.

PTI Photo
Manipur Congress urges central government to sanction a a minimum of Rs 200 crore for the state PTI Photo
The Congress in Manipur has urged the central government to sanction a minimum of Rs 200 crore for the people of the state affected by hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain and to declare the calamity as a "national disaster".

More than 15,400 houses and hectares of agricultural farms were damaged by the hailstorm on May 5. The state government had sanctioned Rs 6.90 crore for relief of the affected people.

“Urgent request for declaring the unprecedented… hailstorm with strong winds on May 5, as a natural disaster and grant for immediate relief of minimum Rs 200 crore for the affected people of Manipur in a time bound manner," state Congress president K Meghachandra said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people have not experienced a natural disaster of such magnitude in the history of the state, he said.

Addressing a press conference near the residence of an affected family in Imphal West district, Meghachandra asked why the state government has not pressured the Centre on the issue.

"The amount sanctioned by the state government is not sufficient to cover the losses of the people" he said, alleging that the state government has not apprised the Centre of the situation.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the government will compensate for the losses incurred by farmers, and materials for reconstruction of houses will reach people within four days.

