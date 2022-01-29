Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Confident Of BJP's Victory In Civic Body Elections: K'taka CM

He appealed to the party workers to convey the work done by the BJP government in the past two-and-a-half years to the people of Bengaluru.

Confident Of BJP's Victory In Civic Body Elections: K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai appealed to party workers to convey work done by BJP. - PTI Photo

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 10:30 am

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP would win the forthcoming civic body election in Bengaluru.

"The victory of BJP in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike election is as true as the sun rising in the east. There is no doubt that people of Bengaluru will support the BJP," Bommai said at a special programme organised at the State BJP office to felicitate him on completing six months in the office which coincides with his birthday.

Bommai explained that his government provided Rs 6,000 crore provided for development of Bengaluru, Rs 1,500 crore for remodeling of main stormwater drains and Rs 2,300 crore for development of 12 corridors. He said the development of 75 slums and 75 parks under the Amrith programme has been taken up.

"Our government has resolved to complete all-round development of Bengaluru and make it an international-level city," he said. Speaking about various pro-people measures taking by his government, Bommai told the gathering that doubling the compensation for crop loss during the floods, increasing the pension under Sandhya Suraksha Yojana, pension for the physically challenged and widows has benefitted 58 lakh people.

He pointed out that the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID have been paid an ex-gratia of Rs 1.50 lakh. According to him, his government is 'Sarva Vyapi- Sarva Sparshi' (all pervasive and all inclusive).

With inputs from PTI. 

