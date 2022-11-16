Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Confer Bharat Ratna On Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Bhagwant Mann

The CM said that Punjab is duty bound to build itself up in line with the vision of Sarabha, who was executed by the British government in 1915 when he was only 19.

Bhagwant Mann in Hisar
Bhagwant Mann urged the Union government to confer freedom fighters Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 5:08 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged the Union government to confer freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha with Bharat Ratna. He was addressing a function to mark the death anniversary of Kartar Singh Sarabha in Sarabha village, about 30 kms from Ludhiana.  

Mann said that conferring Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai and other freedom fighters with Bharat Ratna will only enhance the prestige of the award. He also urged the central government to confer Sarabha with the status of ‘national martyr,’ adding that the Punjab government will take up this matter with the centre.

Mann said that due to the efforts of his government, the Mohali airport has now been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said a notification in this regard has already been issued by the Union government. Mann said that airports, universities, and other institutions should be named after martyrs to perpetuate their legacy.

He said the government will soon complete the construction work of the terminal building at Halwara airport. The terminal is being built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore over 161 acres, he said. The CM said that Punjab is duty bound to build itself up in line with the vision of Sarabha, who was executed by the British government in 1915 when he was only 19.

He also said that the government senior secondary school in Sarabha will be developed into a 'school of eminence.’It will be a real tribute to the young martyr, he said, referring to Sarabha. Mann said that his government has been making all out efforts to promote sports across the state to channelise the energy of youth.  

He said that the sports event --Khedan Watan Punjab Dian-- which will conclude on Thursday in Ludhiana, is a step in this direction. He also said that it is imperative at the moment to encourage budding players in the state and groom them for the Olympics. Before his address, the CM also visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and paid floral tributes to him.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

BJP Seeking Revenge From Punjab Farmers Over Protest; Targeting Them Over Stubble Burning: Bhagwant Mann

Gujarat Assembly Polls: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann And Congress's Ashok Gehlot To Begin Their 3-Day State Visit, To Address Rallies

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Congratulates British Prime Minister-Elect Rishi Sunak

Tags

National Bharat Ratna Bhagat Singh Kartar Singh Sarabha Bhagwant Mann Vision Of Sarabha British Government Terminal Building Halwara Airport
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP