'Concerning For Govt But They're Unrelated': S Jaishankar On Rise In Indian Students' Death In US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Monday that the increase in violent assaults on Indian students in the United States are concerning for the government but the incidents are mostly unrelated.
He noted that certain students were killed due to personal disputes, while others were involved in accidents.
Jaishankar addressed reporters, answering a query regarding the increase in incidents of Indian students being targeted in overseas nations and said, “Obviously, in every case, wherever anything unfortunate has happened to the students, it is of great tragedy for the family, and a big concern for us but...our embassy or consulate has looked at every case and they're actually unconnected."
Embassies have received instructions to maintain communication with students and engage in conversations to caution them, particularly about unsafe areas in cities.
He also mentioned that there are approximately 1.1 to 1.2 million Indian students residing in different countries.
“Student welfare is very important. Like I said, every Indian going out, you have Modi's guarantee. Student welfare is particularly important for us,” Jaishankar said.