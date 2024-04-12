MEA Steps Up Student Outreach In US Following Reports Of 11 Deaths In 2024

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday stated that the government has increased its efforts to reach out to students in the US to provide Indian and Indian-origin students guidance and reassurance in response to recent rise in student deaths.
The MEA reportedly said, "There have been some unfortunate incidents resulting in the deaths of Indian students in the US. These cases are under investigation. The embassy and consulates have extended all possible assistance."
"Such cases have been appropriately taken up with the US authorities to seek justice. We have also stepped up our student outreach to provide guidance and to reassure them of the support of the embassy and consulates at all times," the MEA added.
11 Indian and Indian-origin students died in the US since the beginning of January this year.
Earlier this week, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who relocated to the US in 2023 to pursue a Master's degree at Cleveland State University, was discovered dead.
According to an NDTV report, more than 2.6 lakh Indian students arrived in the country during the 2022-2023 academic session, marking a 35 percent increase from the previous session.