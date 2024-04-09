Hyderabad Student Found Dead A Month After Going Missing In US

An 25-year-old Indian student who went missing a month ago in the United States has been found dead. The student, identified as Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailed from Hyderabad and had reportedly gone to the US in 2023 to study at Cleveland University.
He went missing last month and has been found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Indian Embassy in New York took to microblogging platform X and said, "Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.
Our deepest condolences to Mr Mohammed Arfath’s family, the Indian Embassy said, adding that it is in touch with local agencies to ensure thorough investigation into Mohammed Abdul Arfath’s death.
"We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India," it said.
Ransom Call To Mohammad Abdul Arfath's Father
Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US in May last year to pursue Masters in IT from Cleveland University.
His father Mohammed Saleem said that Arfath last spoke to him on March 7. Since then, he has not been in touch with his family and his mobile phone is switched off, according to a PTI report.
On March 19, Arfath's family received a call from an unidentified person who claimed that Arfath had been kidnapped allegedly by a gang selling drugs and demanded $1,200 to release him.
The caller also threatened to sell Arfath's kidneys if the ransom wasn't paid, his father said.
"Yesterday, I got a call from an unknown number, and the caller informed me that my son has been kidnapped and demanded money. The caller did not mention the mode of payment but just asked to pay the amount. When I asked the caller to allow us to talk to my son but he refused," news agency PTI had quoted Saleem as saying in Hyderabad.
Arfath's parents had requested the central government to take necessary measures to bring back their son safely. Saleem had also written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.