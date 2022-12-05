Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Communal Violence At Its Peak Under BJP Rule In Karnataka: Congress Leader

Communal Violence At Its Peak Under BJP Rule In Karnataka: Congress Leader

Ramanath Rai, a Congress leader, alleges that communal violence has reached its peak since the BJP took power in Karnataka.

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 10:37 pm

Communal violence has risen to its peak under the BJP rule in Karnataka, and murders based on religion have become the order of the day, Congress leader Ramanath Rai alleged on Monday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the ruling party should own responsibility for turning Dakshina Kannada district into a "hotbed of communal politics".

He said none of the Congress leaders or workers appear in the FIRs registered in cases of communal violence in the district. Those responsible for community-based murders are roaming freely under the BJP dispensation, he alleged.

Rai said strict legal action should be taken against those who are behind murders based on religion disregarding their political affiliations.

A special investigation team (SIT) should be formed to probe such murders, he said.

The Congress leader took exception to the reported statement of BJP national secretary C T Ravi defending the inclusion of rowdy sheeters in their party, saying it is natural that political leaders will be facing cases.

By his statements, Ravi has exposed the true colours and ideology of his party, the Congress leader said.

Rai was a minister in then CM Siddaramaiah's cabinet between 2013 to 2018. 

Tags

National Congress Leader Ramanath Rai BJP Karnataka Dakshina Kannada District FIR CM Siddaramaiah Politics
