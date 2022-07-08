Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Cloudburst Kills 10 People Near Amarnath Cave In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Ten people were killed in the cloudburst near the holy Amarnath cave. The police, Army and ITBP personnel have launched a rescue operation, the officials said.

undefined
Pilgrims on way to holy Amarnath cave.(File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 9:25 pm

At least 10 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods Friday evening that also damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens, police officials said.

Three persons have been rescued, they said.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, they said.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.

Related stories

Traffic Advisory Issued for Pilgrims At Amarnath Yatra

Proper Security Arrangements In Place For Amarnath Yatra, Says Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

Amarnath Yatra: Over 40,000 Pilgrims Visit Holy Cave Shrine So Far; 5 Dead

Ten persons were killed in the incident even as police, army and NDRF personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said. 

An NDRF team was already there while two more teams are being rushed, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident.

"Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations.

Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," the minister said. 

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims. 

"Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress," he tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Amarnath Cave Pilgrims Cloudburst Killed Rescue Operation Army Police ITBP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer