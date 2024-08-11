National

Chief Justice Recalls Scene From This Movie To Emphasise Empathy In Young Doctors

'As you graduate today you stand on the shoulders of giants, who have been torch bearers in the development of medical sciences,' Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said.

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud At NLSIU in Karnataka
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday underscored the need for empathy and compassion among young doctors for their patients as he cited a scene from the famous movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS', saying the ultimate aim of medicine is to uplift the humanity.

The CJI also said India is one of the pioneers in innovation but its fruits are limited to a very few as he urged doctors to make advancements in the health sector accessible to everyone

He was addressing a gathering of young doctors at the 37th convocation of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

He highlighted that the PGIMER has been a cornerstone of many medical advancements and innovations in India, standing as a beacon of excellence for the last 62 years.

"As you graduate today you stand on the shoulders of giants, who have been torch bearers in the development of medical sciences," he added.

Both professions medicine and law share a common goal that is to enhance the wellbeing of individuals and communities through dedicated service, he noted.

He recounted a scene from the Sanjay-Dutt starrer movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS' to underscore the need for compassion and empathy among doctors.

He said instead of relying on medical jargon, 'Munna Bhai' in the movie gave a warm and comforting embrace to a young patient which he called 'jaado ki jhappi' as the patient was deeply distressed over a medical procedure.

This act of kindness was infused with genuine affection and reassurance, contrasting sharply with the cold clinical environment in a hospital, said the CJI.

After the embrace by 'Munna Bhai', the character played by Dutt, the patient's anxiety melted away, he recalled from the movie.

"This scene highlights a vital point -- the power of empathy and personal connection. In both medicine and law, we must all remember that our ultimate purpose is to serve and uplift humanity," he said.

CJI Chandrachud also referred to a recent judgement on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, saying ethics play a crucial role in the entry to medical colleges.

"Recently through our NEET judgement, we all witnessed issues with the conduct of the NEET exam across the country," he said.

"As a member of the bench, who scribed the judgement, I had the opportunity to observe the complexities involved. It serves as a reminder that the justice in ethical standards are not just theoretical concepts but practical necessities that ensure equitable access to opportunities," he added.

The CJI said, "You are at the beginning of your journey. It is at the threshold you must ponder upon what values you wish to bring to the noble profession. You are the doctors, researchers and scientists of tomorrow."

"You will have the power to shape not just your future but the future of medicine in India and around the world perhaps. It is at this crossroads in your journey that you must consider making advancements in medicine accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford them," he added.

He noted that medicine in India has seen a steep commercialisation since the early 1980s with increased investment in medicines in the private sector.

"Today India is one of the pioneers in innovation but the fruits of this innovation are limited to a very few. Medicines have become so expensive that medical expenses form 77 per cent of a person's expenditure in rural areas and 70 per cent in urban areas," he said.

"It is surprising to see that professions such as law and medicine, which have their roots in welfare, have become inaccessible to the very community they were developed to serve," said the CJI.

He said there is a pressing need for medical colleges to fully embrace social responsibility by focusing more on rural health and this involves integrating community-oriented training programmes into the curriculum and extending outreach services to nearby population.

"Medical colleges will have to move beyond theoretical instructions, engaging students in real world challenges faced by the rural communities," he said.

