Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Civilian Killed In 'Accidental' Firing In J-K's Pulwama District

Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10 am.

Representative image of military.
Representative image of military. Representational image/PTI

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 6:12 pm

A civilian was killed on Wednesday when the service weapon of a policeman went off “accidentally” in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama at around 10 am, they said.

The officials said Padroo was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. 

A case has been registered against the cop and he was later arrested. Further investigation going on, a statement by Kashmir Zone Police said.

