Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Christians Gather At Jantar Mantar In Delhi To Protest Against 'Attacks On Churches'

Home National

Christians Gather At Jantar Mantar In Delhi To Protest Against 'Attacks On Churches'

Churches are being attacked and our community members harassed in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and many other states.

Christians Protest at Jantar Mantar
Christians Protest at Jantar Mantar Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 7:06 pm

Members of the Christian community staged a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday against alleged "attacks on churches, violence and arrests" in different parts of the country.

"We are being accused of forcibly converting people to Christianity. Churches are being attacked, our people are being beaten up and arrested. The community members are living in a constant state of panic," Steven from Uttar Pradesh said.

He claimed that the country saw "525 cases of atrocities against the members of the community in 2021 and 600 cases in 2022". "In Uttar Pradesh, the number of such cases increased from 70 in 2020 to 183 in 2022," he claimed.

Related stories

Maha: Christians Organise Protest March In Jalna City

Eastern Orthodox Epiphany: Thousands Of Christians Celebrate Baptism Of Jesus Christ In River Jordan

Christians Attacked, Church Vandalised: States See Violence Against Religious Faith Around Christmas

Shivpal from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh alleged that the state police has been arresting people over allegations of forced conversions. "We are not even allowed to pray in our houses. A few women were arrested for offering prayers during a birthday celebration," he said.

One of the FIRs filed against the members of the community names an 11-year-old and a person who died in 2010, Steven alleged. "Churches are being attacked and our community members harassed in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and many other states. Cases are being filed against them on the basis of false charges. We have come here to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters," Poonam, who came from Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, said.

Tags

National Christians Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest Attacks On Churches Violence
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families