Monday, May 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

China's Intent Not Resolution But To Keep Border Issue Alive: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said that Indian troops continue to hold ‘important positions’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

China's Intent Not Resolution But To Keep Border Issue Alive: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande
Lt Gen Manoj Pande.(File photo) Indian Army's Twitter account

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:22 pm

The basic issue with China remains the resolution of the boundary question but Beijing's intent has been to keep it "alive", Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Monday, asserting that Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any situation along the frontier.

Gen Pande said the Army's aim is to restore the status quo ante prior to April 2020 and that guidance has been given to the troops deployed along the border to remain firm and resolute in their tasks.

The Army chief told a group of journalists that Indian troops continue to hold "important positions" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that the Army has a "robust posture" to confront any situation.

Related stories

Priority To Ensure High Operational Standards For Contemporary And Future Challenges: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Gen Manoj Pande Takes Charge As 29th Chief of Army Staff, Succeeds General MM Naravane

With Tech-intensive Modern Warfare, India Looks Forward To New Army Chief Manoj Pande

"The basic issue remains the resolution of the border. What we see is that China's intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive," he said.

"What we need as a country is a 'whole of nation' approach and in the military domain, this is to prevent and counter any attempt to alter the status quo at the LAC," he added.

Gen Pande, who took the reins of the Army over a week ago, said the diplomatic and military talks between the two sides resulted in the disengagement of troops on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan, and added, "We hope to find resolution through dialogue in remaining areas."

"Our aim is to restore status quo ante prior to April 2020," he said.

The eastern Ladakh faceoff began on May 4-5 in 2020. India has been insisting on the restoration of the status quo ante prior to the standoff.

The aim is to establish trust and tranquillity on both sides but it cannot be a "one-way affair", he said.

"Our troops continue to hold important positions along the LAC. As far as the situation is concerned, guidance given to the troops is to remain firm and resolute in the task they are undertaking and prevent attempts to change the status quo," he said.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India China Line Of Actual Control (LAC) Gen Manoj Pande Army Chief Ladakh India-China Standoff Pangong Tso Gogra Galwan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star

Kumar Kartikeya - From An IPL Dreamer To Mumbai Indians Star