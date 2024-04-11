‘Stable Ties Serve Common Interests': China Reacts To PM Modi's 'India-China Relations Important' Remark

China on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about normalising ties between the two nations, which have been strained due to border disputes.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed the matter during a media briefing, acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's statements. "China has noted the remarks by the prime minister," Mao Ning stated
“We believe that sound and stable China, India relations serve the common interests of both sides and are conducive to peace and development of the region and beyond.”
In an interview with Newsweek magazine in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for India, the relationship with China is significant. He added that there is an urgent 'need to address the prolonged situation on the borders.'
"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity in our borders," the Newsweek quoted PM Modi as saying.
The border ties between India and China have been strained since the Galwan clashes in 2020. Both countries have engaged in several rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks aimed at de-escalating the situation and withdrawing troops from the disputed areas.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao said the boundary question "does not represent the entirety of the India-China relations. It should be placed appropriately in the bilateral relations and managed properly".
"We hope India will work in the same direction with China, handle the bilateral relations from the strategic heights and long-term perspective, enhance mutual trust, stick to dialogue and cooperation, handle differences properly and put the bilateral relations forward on sound and stable track," she said.