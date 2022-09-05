Chhattisgarh Sees 126 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 819

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 126 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.73 percent, taking the tally to 11,74,256, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,114, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 27 and touched 11,59,323, leaving the state with 819 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 33 cases, followed by 11 in Durg, 10 in Surguja, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from six districts," he added.

The overall coronavirus tests conducted in the state were 1,84,89,297, including 7,292 during the day, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,74,256, new cases 126, death toll 14,114, recovered 11,59,323, active cases 819, today tests 7,292, total tests 1,84,89,297.

(Inputs from PTI)