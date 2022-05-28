Chhattisgarh Sees 10 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 58

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The 10 cases, at a positivity rate of 0.36 per cent, included three in Raipur and two in Bilaspur, while 12 districts did not have any active case, he said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,38,336, leaving the state with 58 active cases, the official said. With 3,777 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,33,963, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,428, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,336, active cases 58, today tests 3,777, total tests 1,77,33,963.

-With PTI Input