Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 10 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 58

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,428, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,336, active cases 58, today tests 3,777, total tests 1,77,33,963.

Chhattisgarh Sees 10 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 58
Chhattisgarh Sees 10 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 58 PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 9:59 pm

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,52,428, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The 10 cases, at a positivity rate of 0.36 per cent, included three in Raipur and two in Bilaspur, while 12 districts did not have any active case, he said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,38,336, leaving the state with 58 active cases, the official said. With 3,777 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,77,33,963, he added.

Related stories

Gujarat Sees 37 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 200 After 31 Recoveries

MP Records 42 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Count Stands At 298

Chelsea Takeover Imminent; The Price Is 2.5 Billion Pounds

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,428, new cases 10, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,336, active cases 58, today tests 3,777, total tests 1,77,33,963.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Wife Jokingly Calls Jos Buttler Her ‘Second Husband’

IPL 2022: Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Wife Jokingly Calls Jos Buttler Her ‘Second Husband’

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies (ACV Keto Gummies) Sliming 2022 | Pros Or Cons?