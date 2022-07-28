Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 284 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 3,427

The patient recovery count stood rose to 11,47,057 after 664 people recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 3,427 active cases, he said.

Fresh Covid case in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:10 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 284 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 5.96 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,64,546, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,062, an official said.

"Raipur led with 78 cases, followed by 69 in Durg, 20 in Rajnandgaon, 18 in Raigarh, 17 in Bilaspur, 15 in Dhamtari and 10 in Balodabazar, among other districts. No new coronavirus cases were reported in six districts," the official said.

With 4,776 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,82,11,370, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,64,546, new cases 284, death toll 14,062, recoveries 11,47,057, active cases 3,427, total tests 1,82,11,370.

(With PTI inputs)

