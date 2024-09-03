Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar

Nine Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, police said on Tuesday. With this incident, over 130 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the state so far this year.
In June, seven Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. On May 23, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forest on the Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border, while 12 were gunned down in Bijapur district on May 10.
Ten Naxalites, among them three women, were killed in an encounter in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30, and 29 died in an encounter in Kanker district on Apil 16, police said.
On Monday, five Naxalites, including two carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 2 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.
Among those who laid down arms were woman ultra Podiyam Budhri as well as Mallam Deva and Kartam Hadma, he said.
"Mallam was a member of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad, while Hadma was DAKMS president under Singaram RPC of the outlawed Communist of India (Maoist). The two carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. Podiyam was a member of Mehta RPC Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS)," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.
They will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.