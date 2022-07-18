Chhattisgarh logs 465 COVID-19 cases, one death, active tally now 2,834

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 465 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent, taking the tally to 11,59,326, while the death toll rose by one to reach 14,047, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,42,445 after 372 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,834 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 81 cases, followed by 77 in Raipur, 45 in Rajnandgaon, 36 in Janjgir-Champa, 22 each in Balodabazar and Korba, 21 in Bemetara and 17 each in Bilaspur and Mahasamund among other districts. No fresh cases were reported in two districts.

With 13,002 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,80,97,656, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,59,326, new cases 465, death toll 14,047, recovered 11,42,445, active cases 2,834, today tests 13,002, total tests 1,80,97,656.

(With PTI inputs)