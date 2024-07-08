Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav

HCM changed the tradition by shifting state level Shala Pravesh Utsav from Raipur to tribal dominated Bagiya village, Jashpur. He has shown commitment towards quality education reaching the remotest corner of the State.
He started statewide massive plantation drive with the message as given by HPM Ek Paed Maa Ke Naam. He asked civil society members to become part of this noble cause.
HCM’s vision of ensuring girl child also receives high school education by providing cycles to them in the program.
HCM interacted with students who had developed Robotics model in one of the Atal Tinkering Labs of Jashpur government school. He appreciated Vocational education work done in this remote district. He emphasized the importance of skilling and vocational education for our future generation.
He himself became part of pre-Vocational activity by making pottery with the students.
He emphasized the importance of elementary education in local languages as envisaged in NEP 2020. He spoke about dual language books of Sadri language which is spoken this this area. Work on books in 18 local languages/ dialects has been done in his instructions.
He instructed School Education department to organize Mega PTM as envisaged in NEP. This was not done earlier in government schools. He emphasized the important role of parents in children’s education.
HCM was overwhelmed to see work done by students in Summer camp. He announced as envisaged in NEP; summer camps will be organized every year in government schools.
To give big relief to 10th and 12th class students, the state government is organizing two board exams from this year. This is the mandate of NEP.
HPM’s vision of model school PMSHRI is being successfully implemented in CG. In the first phase 211 schools are being developed.
HOM who was a student in this school became a teacher in the school during Shala Pravesh Utsav. He gave them practical tips and answered their questions.
HCM announced to make Bagiya and Bandarchua a model school. Also announced a residential school for children with special needs.
Madam CM also gave practical tips to children. Mentioned role of parents. Misuse of gadgets like mobile phones and how to use them for knowledge gaining. Focused on safe driving as life is precious.