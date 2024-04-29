National

Chhattisgarh: 3 Children Among 8 Dead As Vehicle Collides With Truck In Bemetara

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

File photo for representation only
The victims include three children Photo: File photo for representation only
info_icon

Five women and three children were killed and 23 persons injured when a goods vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Kathia village when the victims were returning after attending a family function, a senior police official said.

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning after attending a family function in Tiraiyya village, the official said.

The goods vehicle collided with the mini truck that was parked by the roadside, the official said.

Those killed were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.

Advertisement

The injured persons were admitted to two hospitals. Later, four critically injured persons were shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know