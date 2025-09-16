Chennai Rain Alert: Light Showers Today, Heavy Rain Forecast This Week

Light rain expected today, September 16, with temperatures 27°C–36°C and 88% precipitation chance.
Thunderstorms and lightning warnings are active September 17-19 across Tamil Nadu
Heavy rainfall forecast in multiple districts with waterlogging risks in Chennai
Orange alert issued for northern districts through September 21
Chennai experiences light rainfall on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department continues monitoring active weather conditions across Tamil Nadu. The city recorded overnight showers providing relief from recent heat, with patchy rain expected throughout the day and heavier rainfall forecast later this week.
Current Weather Conditions
Temperature readings show a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 27-28°C today, with current conditions featuring partly cloudy skies and light rain expected in some areas. The city begins the day with 66% humidity at 25.8°C recorded at 8:30 AM, while moderate winds blow at 23.4 kmph.
No weather warnings have been issued specifically for today, marking a brief respite before more intense weather arrives. Air quality remains moderate with an AQI of 59 as of yesterday, showing PM2.5 at 22 µg/m³ and PM10 at 59 µg/m³, indicating relatively clean air conditions.
The 88% chance of precipitation suggests intermittent showers throughout the day, particularly during late afternoon hours. Cloud cover persists, limiting sun exposure and maintaining comfortable conditions for outdoor activities with appropriate rain protection.
Chennai: Thunderstorm Warnings and Weekly Forecast
The IMD has issued comprehensive warnings for the upcoming days, with thunderstorms and lightning expected from September 17-19:
Weather forecast for September 17: Partly cloudy conditions with thunderstorms and lightning, along with moderate rain at many places. Heavy rainfall is likely in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, plus Puducherry and Karaikal.
Weather alert for September 18: Thunderstorms with lightning continue with temperatures dropping to 34°C maximum and 26-27°C minimum. Heavy rain is expected in Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts.
Rain forecast for September 19: Final day of thunderstorm warnings with 33-34°C maximum temperatures. Heavy rainfall is likely in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Kancheepuram districts.
Chennai Rainfall Forecast
Moderate weather conditions return from September 20-21 with light rain and no specific warnings. Temperatures will stabilize around 34-35°C maximum and 27-28°C minimum with partly cloudy skies throughout both days.
The atmospheric circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal continues influencing regional weather patterns, bringing five consecutive days of heavy rainfall from September 15-19, with moderate showers likely to continue until September 21.
Impact and Safety Advisory
Waterlogging is expected in low-lying areas and underpasses during peak rainfall periods, particularly on September 17-18. Traffic disruptions are anticipated during thunderstorm hours, with authorities recommending avoiding unnecessary travel during intense weather periods.
Lightning risks pose significant safety concerns, with residents advised to stay indoors during thunderstorm activity and avoid outdoor activities until weather conditions stabilize after September 19. Municipal workers remain deployed to clear flooded stretches, especially where ongoing metro construction has already affected traffic flow.
The active monsoon phase provides much-needed relief from recent high temperatures while maintaining challenging weather conditions for daily activities. Residents should prepare for extended wet weather with appropriate rain gear and indoor planning through the weekend.